KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley’s Lane Schilling stepped in at quarterback and accounted for more than 370 total yards, the Lewiston Tribune noted in a report on the Rams’ 46-0 win over Troy last Friday night, Oct. 18. Of that, Schilling totaled 244 on runs and 130 on passes, including two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass to Davis McElroy.
Tate Pfefferkorn added two touchdown runs and Christian Fabbi scored on a punt return.
It was the third time this season the Rams won by shutout, and the third time they scored 46 in the process.
Up next, CV visits Prairie at 7 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 25. The Rams will host their regular season finale against Kamiah Nov. 1.
CV and Potlatch both have 3-1 Whitepine League records so far, but with two wins, the Rams could leapfrog Prairie for the league title. The league standings determine 1AD1 state playoff seeding, with the WPL runner-up facing the District III runner-up on Nov. 8. The WPL champion and third placer face opponents out of the 4-5-6 tri-district that night.
