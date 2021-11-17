The Central Idaho League football coaches named Grangeville’s Caleb Frei the CIL “Player of the Year” and also tabbed him for the league’s highest offensive honor. They awarded Josh Nichols the league’s highest special teams honor, and recognized several other Bulldogs on the all-league first teams.
Frei, Jerod Lindsley, Miles Lefebvre and Isaac Dewey were noted both offensively and defensively, with Quincey Daniels named to the first-team offensive line and Rusty Baggett named a first-team linebacker.
