The power centers in the Whitepine League won’t step aside of their own accord, but several of the league’s mid-tier teams will be pushing for a place in the playoffs this fall. With three berths open to the 1AD1 District I-II teams, the Clearwater Valley boys got in as the WPL’s third-place finisher in last year.
Penciling Prairie as the favorite and Potlatch as a potential runner-up this fall, Whalen figures the Rams are in that mid-tier mix, along with Lapwai, Kamiah, and perhaps Troy.
CV has a stout returning group, having graduated Ty Dominguez, and despite having lost high-volume linebacker Bubba Summers to transfer as well as reserve quarterback Aiden Martinez to illness.
“They’re working hard in practice and we’re hoping to have enough to run a JV this year, at least two quarters a week on Mondays,” Whalen told the Free Press.
Tyce Pfefferkorn returns as starting quarterback, having missed all but two games last fall, but also having scored three rushing touchdowns during the Rams’ playoff-clinching regular season finale win at Kamiah.
“He’s looking healthy,” Whalen said. “He’s put on 40 pounds in the weight room. He’s 182 now. All last winter and spring he came in at 7 a.m. and lifted through first period.”
Whalen runs the weight training program at CV, with four classes in the weight room.
“That’s not the usual situation for a small school,” he said.
At running back, CV has Lane Schilling, Will Willis, Kamiah transfer Jesse Knox and Davis McElroy.
“Knox is a quick kid, athletic,” Whalen said. “We do a box jump program, and I tell you, he gets up. He has got some hip strength and explosiveness. He’s as quick as Will.”
Along the offensive line, the Rams are “young and thin,” Whalen said. “We’ve got a sophomore at center, a sophomore at left guard, and a junior at right guard. Austin Routh, he’s 6-2, 230 at center, and he’s kind of got a mean streak. Right guard JJ Propst has been a real pleasant surprise. He’s quick and smart. The other guard, Dylan Pickering, was a running back all his life. He lifted all summer and put on about 25 pounds, so now he’s 6-2, 185. That’s a pretty good size for a sophomore.”
At ends, CV has Tate Pfefferkorn and Tyler Pressley.
“We have no depth,” Whalen said, “but these front-line kids are not bad. We’re picking up right where we left off.”
CV opens at home with non-league Timberline on Aug. 30, and starts league play Sept. 20 at Lapwai.
