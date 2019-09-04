The power centers in the Whitepine League won’t step aside of their own accord, but several of the league’s mid-tier teams will be pushing for…
Clearwater Valley thrashes Timberline
KOOSKIA — Lane Schilling scored five times — all in the first half — and the Clearwater Valley boys dispatched Timberline with a shutout, 46-0, last Friday night, Aug. 30.
Schilling finished with 248 rushing yards, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
Will Willis put one into the end zone, and Christian Fabbi and Tyce Pfefferkorn added scoring runs.
Up next, Clearwater Valley (1-0) faces a tougher test at Council (0-1). Council took a 50-6 loss to Notus last week, but CV coach Roger Whalen told the Free Press he thinks that score doesn’t reflect Council’s abilities, as the Lumberjacks were up against several of the biggest players in the classification.
“Council has one big lineman and one big running back,” Whalen said. “They like to blitz, and that’s going to cause us some trouble.”
Game time this Friday, Sept. 6, at Council is 6 p.m. MT.
Among 26 players out for Kamiah football, the Kubs have an all-state lineman and playoff aspirations this fall.
Kamiah to host Salmon River Friday night
KAMIAH — The Kubs took a 60-26 loss to Kendrick on opening night, but booked highlights including a Trent Taylor touchdown pass to Gabe Eades, a Titus Oatman touchdown run and a special teams touchdown.
Kendrick’s Alex Sneeve accounted for seven scores.
Next up, this Friday night, Kamiah (0-1) will host Salmon River’s season opener at 6 p.m. Sept. 6.
No Whitepine League team was as physically imposing as the Prairie boys were last fall, but with the graduation of a shipload of big Pirates –…
Prairie opens down south
Prairie’s first football game of the season is at 2 p.m. MT this Saturday, Sept. 7, at Raft River.
