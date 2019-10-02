KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley boys are set to host Genesee for homecoming at 7 p.m. this Friday night, Oct. 4.
The Rams have outscored their opposition 128-16 in three wins so far; they were idle last week, as scheduled opponent Kendrick cancelled.
The Bulldogs have been outscored 210-86 in four games so far, with a 44-16 win Sept. 20 over Deary being the highlight of their season so far.
