The Central Idaho League football coaches named Grangeville’s Zach Forsmann “player of the year” and recognized seven Bulldogs in all.
GHS running back Kyle Frei, wide receiver Caleb Barger, end Reece Wimer, and linemen Forsmann, William Nichols and Quinn Hall were named to the all-league offense.
So were St. Maries quarterback Eli Gibson, running back Coleman Ross, receiver Tristen Nelson and linemen Delbert Lambson and Trace Huff.
Grangeville linemen Forsmann and Bladen Farmer, linebacker Nichols and defensive back Tori Ebert were named to the all-league defense. So were St. Maries lineman Brayden Brusseau, defensive back Gibson and linebackers Cade Truscott, Shaun Anderson and Sam Martin and Orofino lineman Damian McIntosh and defensive back Joe Sparano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.