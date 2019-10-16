ST. MARIES — Hollywood might have scripted a tougher situation for a Central Idaho League comeback, but the events of Grangeville’s 18-12 win last Friday night, Oct. 11, added up to an actual factual classic.
The Grangeville boys trailed by a touchdown early in the game and at halftime, as St. Maries megaman Eli Gibson broke touchdown runs of 57 yards and 51 yards.
The Bulldogs stayed in the game with a touchdown pass from Tescher Harris to Tori Ebert during the first quarter, and Wyatt Williams blocked the extra point kick after the second of the St. Maries scores. But Grangeville lost Harris to an ankle injury during the third quarter.
The Bulldogs fumbled away two snaps in Harris’ absence.
But right after the first of those, the Grangeville defense came through under pressure, and recovered a St. Maries fumble to set up the game-tying touchdown run by Caleb Frei.
During the fourth quarter, after the second key fumble, St. Maries marched off a late-game drive.
The GHS defense made the stop. Though beaten for the catch on a long pass play, Quin Hall had a touchdown-saving tackle at Grangeville’s 25. Two plays later, the Bulldogs defensive line surged forward at the snap, wrecking the timing of the end-around run play St. Maries had designed; the result was a fumble, which Grangeville’s William Nichols recovered.
Harris, visibly hobbled, went back in under center.
The Bulldogs ran six times in a row, then, with about a minute left, Harris threw deep to Caleb Barger, who was brought down by two Lumberjacks three yards from the St. Maries end zone.
With very little time remaining, Harris ran a quarterback keeper behind Nichols, Zach Forsmann and Jeffrey Hickman for the go-ahead score.
Coming — Grangeville (4-3, 1-0 Central Idaho League) is set to host Orofino (1-6) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at GHS.
Prior to their 7-6 win Oct. 11 at Priest River, the Maniacs had scored six points all season.
