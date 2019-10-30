GRANGEVILLE — The 2A football playoffs begin Nov. 1, with Cole Valley Christian coming to GHS for a 6 p.m. kickoff this Friday night.
Central Idaho League champion Grangeville (5-4) has had two opponents in common with CVC (4-4), with both teams having played Nampa Christian and McCall. McCall beat both teams; Nampa Christian beat Cole Valley 35-21 in mid-October, while Grangeville beat Nampa Christian 18-14 in early September.
Grangeville was on bye last week; the Bulldogs finished sixth in the power rankings that determine 2A playoff seedings. West Side, McCall, North Fremont and Bear Lake finished 1-5.
