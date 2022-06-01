GRANGEVILLE — Booker Bush and Noah Kaschmitter both made their mark on the football field during their years at GHS and used that sport as a springboard to college in 2019. Having reached the 2A state semifinals with the 2018 Bulldogs, Bush walked on at University of Idaho and Kaschmitter inked with University of Montana, where they’re still on the football grind — playing the game they love and sharpening themselves, body and mind.
The Free Press caught up with them earlier this spring.
“It’s been going pretty good,” Bush said. “We just finished just some of our winter conditioning and stuff. So, coming home on spring break and then we start up spring ball on April 29.”
At the time, the U. of I. coaching staff had just seen a major change, with new head coach Jason Eck in for former head coach Paul Petrino.
“We’re just working in the weight room with these new coaches,” Bush said. “We’ve been out on the field installing the new offense, doing agility drills and speed work, and then a lot of time in the meeting room, too.”
Bush was looking forward to summer workouts starting June 2, about 90 days before the regular season begins Sept. 3 with the Vandals in Pullman to play Washington State.
Bush has been studying business marketing.
“I’ve been thinking I really just want to get in and own a business somewhere,” he said. “I’m not sure if I want to go back to Grangeville or not. My dad owns a store there, and I always thought I’d want to do something with that if it’s still in the family, but I don’t know yet.”
Bush has been playing special teams — among his college highlights so far is a strong block that helped spring a kickoff return — and said he’s working toward playing on the offensive side, at receiver. Training camp starts in August.
Kaschmitter has been attending University of Montana in Missoula, where he’s studying sociology and playing defensive tackle (nose guard) in the Grizzlies’ three-man defensive front. “It’s kind of like Grangeville, how you have mountains everywhere,” he said. “You’ve got a river that’s real close by and it’s a pretty fun town.”
He said football has been going well.
“That’s fun, too,” he said. “It’s a grind. I am improving a lot — you come from being the best in the high school, but when you get to college, everyone’s the same level as you. You’ve got to improve a lot. At the beginning it’s a little rough, but I’ve improved a lot since then, so it’s going pretty good.”
He said it’s like a full-time job.
“In season my day usually starts off at 5:30 a.m.,” he said. "I like to lift in the morning, just to get it out of the way. That usually lasts about an hour and a half.Then I go to classrooms, like 9 a.m. to noon, then I get a little bit of lunch. Then I do some homework, put in some study hall hours and after that, team meetings, position meetings and practice till 5 p.m. You get done with that and then you pretty much just do your homework and repeat every day.”
Kaschmitter said he enjoys getting back to Grangeville and said he’s considering coming back to Grangeville for work after college.
“I’ll probably work for my dad crushing rock,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed running equipment and every time I come home I just like to run equipment.”
Montana’s regular season picks up at home Sept. 3 against Northwestern State (Louisiana) in Missoula.
