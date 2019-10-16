RIGGINS — The Salmon River boys had a tough time during a 66-30 homecoming loss to Horseshoe Bend last Friday night, Oct. 11, but played through their troubles and scored the last points of the contest with about two minutes left on a running clock.
Early in the game, which Horseshoe Bend won 66--30, SRHS trailed 16-0.
They made it 16-6 on a pass from Ethan Shepherd to Jimmy Tucker early in the second quarter. After Horseshoe Bend broke a 70 yard run, making it 24-6, Ethan Shepherd found Garret Shepherd open for a score. On the conversion, Ethan Shepherd threw to Tucker, making it 24-14 with 3:49 left in the first half.
The teams scored three more times before intermission, with Horseshoe Bend widening the lead to 38-22 despite Justin Whitten’s long run of 71 yards.
Another Ethan Shepherd touchdown pass to Garret Shepherd made the final score.
Coming — Salmon River (2-4, 1-2 Long Pin Conference) had two more games scheduled, but with Cascade’s cancellation, the next is Oct. 25 at Council.
