LAPWAI — The Kamiah boys rallied to overcome a two-score deficit and beat the host Wildcats 32-26 last Friday night, Oct. 25, the Lewiston Tribune reported. Four touchdowns from quarterback Trent Taylor including three touchdown passes to Gabe Eades brought Kamiah back.
With the win, Kamiah wedged open a path to the playoffs; their road goes through Clearwater Valley, and a 7 p.m. kickoff this Friday night, Nov. 1.
The winner advances to the 1AD1 state quarterfinal at Lost Rivers. which is a cooperative of Butte County and Mackay in southeastern Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.