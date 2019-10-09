The Kamiah boys will be fresh off a bye week when they hit Genesee at 7 p.m. this Friday night, Oct. 11.
“They’re a team we can’t overlook,” coach Nels Kludt told the Free Press. “They’ve had some bad luck on turnovers, but when you look at them on tape, it’s like, ‘Man, those guys can play.’”
The Kubs (3-2, 1-1 Whitepine League) don’t yet have an opponent in common with those Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.