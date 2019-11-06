LEWISTON — Salmon River’s football season ended last Friday night, Nov. 1, in a 62-8 loss to Kendrick in the first round of the 1AD2 state football playoffs.
During the third quarter, Salmon River’s Ethan Shepherd scored on a five-yard touchdown run for the Savages’ only points.
Salmon River finished 3-5.
