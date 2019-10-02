Kamiah pulled out a 26-22 win over Troy, notching a late touchdown run by Landon Keen to crush Troy’s come-back aspirations. The Trojans had scored all 22 in the second half, and had taken a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
KHS standout Gabe Eades scored two touchdowns, including a 53-yard run during the second quarter. After Troy broke through with on a long run during the third quarter, Willis Williamson restored Kamiah’s lead with a touchdown run, to which Keen added a two-point conversion run.
Kamiah (2-3) has four games remaining, the next of which is scheduled Oct. 11 at Genesee.
