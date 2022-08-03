KAMIAH — Kamiah High School football will be having a player/parent meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 in the Multipurpose Room in the Kamiah Elementary School. All interested KHS students are encouraged to attend. All paperwork needed will be discussed. Practices will begin at 8 a.m. Aug 8. All incoming freshman, juniors, and students new to KHS will need a sports physical.

