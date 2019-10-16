GENESEE — The Kamiah boys clobbered Genesee 48-6 last Friday night, Oct. 11, with Gabe Eades scoring a touchdown trifecta, scoring on a short run, a 59-yard catch and an interception return. Austin Bullock caught three scores from Trent Taylor, and Titus Oatman ran one in.
Genesee didn’t score until late in the fourth quarter, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Next, Kamiah (4-2, 2-1 WPL) is set to host Prairie for homecoming at 7 p.m. this Friday night, Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.