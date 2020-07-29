Kamiah Kub pic

The Kamiah High School football team will have a mandatory parent/player meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at the high school library, to complete all the required paperwork and cover all safety information including new protocols and IHSAA guidelines. Kamiah’s football camp is Aug. 10-12 at Dent Acres. All incoming freshmen, juniors and players new to the program must have physicals completed prior to camp. Questions? Contact coach Nels Kludt, 208-935-5735, or coach Pat Eades, 208-935-5121.

