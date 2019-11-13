Lost Rivers — a misnomer in light of the Butte Count-Mackay co-operative’s undefeated record and mammoth roster — outscored the Clearwater Valley boys 42-0 during the first half of the 1AD1 football quarterfinal last Friday night, Nov. 8, in Holt Arena at Pocatello.
The Rams put paid to their long drive with a late touchdown run and conversion by Tyce Pfefferkorn, making the final score 56-8.
CV finished 6-3 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.