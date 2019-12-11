Whitepine League coaches named Prairie running back and defensive back Cole Martin “player of the year” and put similar titles to two other Pirates: offensive player of the year Derik Shears and defensive player of the year Owen Anderson.
Having won the 1AD1 state championship last month, Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom was named both league and state “coach of the year.”
Four more Pirates were named all-WPL first-team: Cole Schlader, Sam Mager, Hayden Uhlenkott and Dean Johnson. Martin, Shears, Anderson, Uhlenkott and Johnson were all named to both the offensive and defensive first-teams.
First-teamers included Kamiah’s Layten Gould and Gabe Eades. Second-teamers included Kamiah’s Titus Oatman, Prairie’s Reid Uptmor and Dalton Ross, and CV’s Dylan Pickering.
