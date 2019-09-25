GRANGEVILLE — The McCall-Donnelly boys came to town last Friday night, Sept. 20, with a point to prove: The Vandals had backed up this season’s top-five rating among 2A coaches and statewide media with a 60-man roster and a 66 points-per-game scoring average; they also had a three-game losing streak against GHS that dated back to the 2016 playoffs.
The Vandals quickly made it clear that their fortunes have changed, scoring twice in the first quarter on the way to a 40-0 shutout.
The first came on a short run by hulking quarterback Peter Knudson, who set up the score with a 30-yard throw to Jordan Goodwin. Then Grangeville lost possession on a sack fumble, leading to a second touchdown and a 14-0 McCall lead.
Grangeville’s football team hasn’t had much luck against the bigger schools they’ve played so far, but when the Bulldogs saw competition of th…
McCall added a 52-yard touchdown pass from Knudson to Noah Ormsby early in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs kept the score conceivably close with stops including GHS junior Tori Ebert’s interception of a Knudson pass 2:32 before the break.
McCall’s defense withstood everything Grangeville tried, and during the third quarter, McCall notched another Knudson-to-Goodwin touchdown pass.
The Vandals added two more scores during the fourth.
Coming — Grangeville (1-3) is set to host Priest River (0-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Priest River’s most recent outing was a 51-14 loss at St. Maries last Friday night.
