The Grangeville High football team has built a reputation for fielding high-scoring offenses – a reputation so strong that the Bulldogs entered the first week of the regular season having been rated tops in the 2A classification by statewide media.
That rating didn’t count for anything on Friday night, Aug. 30, as all the points ended up being lit on the guest side of the scoreboard, as visiting Moscow posted a 41-0 shutout on Grangeville’s home field.
“That’s a tough team over there,” coach Jeff Adams said after the game. “They put in some good work in the offseason. We haven’t, and it showed.”
GHS hadn’t been shut out since 2016, when St. Maries and rain swamped the Bulldogs that October.
Grangeville’s best chance for a score was wiped away by a holding penalty. After reading Moscow’s defensive setup for a third-and-10 near midfield, quarterback Tescher Harris signaled an adjustment; the play was a coverage-beater, as wide receiver Kyle Frei broke into the clear just as Harris’ pass down the home sideline arrived. Frei made the catch and raced unchallenged to the end zone, but the play was called back for holding.
Such was the Bulldogs’ night, as Moscow’s execution outclassed Grangeville’s at every turn.
Adams said the big difference was Moscow’s size and strength.
“Last year, we were the more physical team,” he said. “They were clearly more physical than we were tonight. That’s the way it goes. I told their coach, ‘Good job, man.’ He’s been there a while. He’s taken his lumps. So have I. This year was his year. … So we take it on the chin, and move on. This is the worst butt-kicking I’ve had as a coach. Last time they kicked our ass was 2015, and we turned around and won the state title. That’s what I told the kids. This is a pretty good coaching staff. We’ll figure it out.”
Moscow scored on its first possession with quarterback Chad Redinger capping a quick drive with a short run. He scored again early in the second quarter, and 6-5 wide receiver Ben Postell made it 21-0 with a catch over the top of a GHS cornerback with about two minutes left in the first half.
Coming – Grangeville visits Nampa Christian next Friday night, Sept. 6.
