CRAIGMONT – A 43-yard touchdown run by Kamiah’s Titus Oatman signaled the start of a surge during the first quarter, after which the Kubs had all the points they’d need last Friday night, Sept. 13.
Adding a 22-yard pass from Trent Taylor to Cloud Guffey and another Oatman run, the Kubs led 22-0 after the first quarter and at halftime.
Oatman tallied his third of the night during the third quarter and Willis Williamson housed a 67-yarder during the fourth, as Kamiah prevailed 34-14 over Lewis County.
Up next, Kamiah (2-1) is set to host Potlatch (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 20. Potlatch is coming off a 44-24 loss to Kendrick. Kendrick – the only Kubs opponent in common with the Loggers so far this season – beat Kamiah 60-24 on Aug. 30.
(0) comments
