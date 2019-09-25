COTTONWOOD — With lopsided wins over three of the Whitepine League’s upper division teams to start their season, the Kendrick boys had looked like a contender for the 1AD2 state title this fall.
But with a couple of top players on crutches last Friday night, Sept. 20, Kendrick was blown out by one of the top 1AD1 contenders.
The Prairie boys outscored the visitors 54-6 during the first half — and went on to win 62-18 — largely on the strength of ultralong first half touchdown runs by Cole Martin (67 yards), Owen Anderson (68 yards) and Brody Hasselstrom (67 yards).
Cole Schlader threw four touchdown passes during the first half, completing five-of-six attempts and totaling 135 yards.
“The guys came out and executed really well from the get-go,” PHS coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “It was our homecoming, so it was good to see the guys fired up and ready to play. It was really a good all-around performance. Defensively, we had a couple big stops and offensively we were able to move the ball running and passing.”
The Pirates totaled 527 offensive yards.
Coming — Prairie (3-0) is set to visit Genesee (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 27.
Genesee lost to Valley Sept. 7. Those Bulldogs fell to Lapwai, 34-6, on Sept. 13. They beat Deary last Friday, 44-16, in Genesee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.