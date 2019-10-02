GENESEE — Less than a minute into the football game, last Friday night, Sept. 27, the host Bulldogs tallied the only points they’d score. By the end of the first quarter, the visiting Prairie boys had turned it into a rout. During the seven minutes after Genesee’s Cy Wareham housed a 72-yard pass play for a 6-0 lead 48 seconds into the contest, Prairie scored five rushing touchdowns and led 36-6.
The Pirates went on to total 80 in the first half; they added a touchdown during the fourth quarter which made it an 88-6 final score, which matched the score of Prairie’s blowout of Troy last fall.
At Genesee, Prairie’s Cole Martin booked three touchdowns on eight attempts totaling 124 yards, and the Pirates amassed 533 rushing yards. That included touchdown runs by Jesse Cronan, Owen Anderson and Sam Mager, and two each Tayden Hibbard and Brody Hasselstrom. Hasselstrom totaled six carries for 164 yards.
After Wareham’s touchdown catch, Prairie booked touchdown runs by Martin (23 yards), Anderson (2), Martin (19), Martin (11) and Mager (44).
Martin punctuated the first quarter with an interception return touchdown.
The second quarter began with Cole Schlader passing 15 yards to Derik Shears for a touchdown; Hibbard’s touchdown runs both went eight yards, and Hasselstrom’s went 70 and 65, respectively.
Cronan broke his — a 66-yarder — with about three minutes left in the contest.
In all, Prairie totaled 600 offensive yards and held Genesee to 159.
Anderson (7.5 tackles) and Dalton Ross (7) led the defense, with seven other Pirates also in on at least one tackle behind the line of scrimmage: Hasselstrom, Hibbard, Dean Johnson, John Gehring, Hayden Uhlenkott, Lane Schumacher and Reid Uptmor.
Coming — Prairie (4-0) is set to host Potlatch (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 4. They have common opponent, Kendrick, which beat Potlatch 44-24, and which Prairie beat 62-18.
