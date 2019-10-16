POTLATCH — The Clearwater Valley boys hadn’t allowed more than 16 points or scored less than 36 prior to last last Friday, Oct. 11. The host Loggers turned that upside down with a shutout and a blowout, 62-0.
Next, Clearwater Valley (4-1, 2-1 Whitepine League) is scheduled to host Troy this Friday night, Oct. 18. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.