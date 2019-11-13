MOSCOW — Two snaps. It took the teams a total of 32 seconds to score two touchdowns during the 1AD1 football playoff quarterfinal last Friday night, Nov. 8 at the Kibbie Dome.
Prairie went on to blow out Raft River, 60-26, and PHS head coach Ryan Hasselstrom went on to give the Pirates defense a big share of the credit.
“We had a few breakdowns including a broken tackle on their first drive when their quarterback went 80 yards for a touchdown, but all in all, we played really well,” Hasselstrom told reporters immediately after the game.
Prairie piled up 590 yards of offense, including 65 by Cole Martin, who ran the first play from scrimmage down the visitors’ sideline for a touchdown.
The Pirates added a 50-yard touchdown run by Owen Anderson and a 13-yard run by Martin for a 24-8 first quarter lead.
The second quarter began with a Pirates patent pick-off — a tip-drill interception on which Derik Shears batted Raft River’s pass in the backfield and Reid Uptmor made the catch and a short return.
Prairie’s grip tightened with touchdowns by Anderson (73 yards on a swing pass) and Cole Schlader (2 yards on a quarterback keeper) but Raft River broke out late in the second quarter.
After Raft River punted with 1:53 left in the half, Prairie broke a Schlader-to-Derik Shears shovel pass for a big gain, which was called back on a penalty, leading to a turnover on downs. Prairie regained possession near midfield following a fourth down sack by Anderson, but the quarter ended with a trick play pass picked off by Raft River’s Sam Rigby, who ran it back for a touchdown.
Raft River followed up with the first score after halftime, closing within 18 points, 38-20.
“Early in the second half I was a little nervous when they scored,” Hasselstrom said. “We held them on the two-point conversion play, so we still had a three-score lead. Then we put that drive together.”
“That drive” was 11 plays — all runs — featuring Martin, Brody Hasselstrom and, finally, Anderson, who broke 15 yards into the end zone with about three minutes left in the third.
“It was kind of a toughness game,” Hasselstrom said. “Just smash the ball, pound it at them and wear them out. ... And it worked.”
Team stats have Prairie totaling 444 rushing yards on 45 runs, with Martin (24-278), Anderson (8-108) and Hasselstrom (7-76) all averaging more than 10 per attempt. It was a proof test for Martin, who handled far more than the 6-7 carries per game Hasselstrom said was common for him during the regular season due to blowout scores.
Coming — Prairie (9-0) is set to face Oakley (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Kibbie Dome. “We’ll keep doing what we do,” Hasselstrom said of Prairie’s preparation. “We’re not going to stand back and throw it 50 times a game. We’re going to run the ball and if they stop us, they stop us.”
