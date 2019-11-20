MOSCOW — “Holy ----!”
“He kicked it right to him!”
What could well have been a game-changing play in Oakley’s favor ended up being the nail that all but sealed Prairie’s place in the championship to be played this Friday night at Kibbie Dome.
The kickoff after Prairie’s third touchdown last Friday night looked like a disaster in the making from the Pirates sideline, as Oakley broke down the far sideline. Junior defensive back Cole Martin turned the play of the game in Prairie’s favor.
Having carried the ball for the score that made a 22-8 Prairie lead, during the kickoff, Martin plucked the ball out of the hands of the Oakley return-man and raced at least 35 yards back the other way, down the visitors’ sideline, for another touchdown.
Prairie led 28-8 at that point and the Pirates were on the way to a 50-22 blowout — but Oakley still had plenty of fight.
During the ensuing drive, the Hornets broke a 48-yard run across midfield, then slipped into a fourth-and-12 at the Prairie 22.
PHS senior Sam Mager ended that drive by picking off Oakley’s Chandler Jones. Mager’s return led to another quick score.
The Pirates — with double-team blocking by seniors Hayden Uhlenkott and Reid Uptmor — blasted a 45-yard run by Martin straight through the middle of the Hornet defense.
Martin went on to total 203 rushing yards on 26 carries, per team stats.
Oakley closed the gap to 22 points before halftime, and drew within 14 points, 36-22, late in the third quarter.
Prairie scored on a pass from Cole Schlader to Derik Shears 36 seconds into the fourth, and Mager’s second interception set up Brody Hasselstrom’s tack-on touchdown at 2:59.
The early going had been fraught, as Oakley had immediately answered Prairie’s first score — a touchdown run by Owen Anderson about eight minutes into the game. Late in the first quarter, Schlader threw to Shears for a 16-8 lead.
The first of Martin’s touchdowns came out of an Oakley three-and-out, and followed one of the night’s seven Schlader-to-Shears completions.
Schlader totaled two touchdowns and 134 yards on eight-for-12 passing, as Shears booked 125 yards and both scores.
“I was happy,” Prairie head coach Ryan Hasselstrom told the Free Press immediately afterward. “You never know what to expect. The competition gets tougher and tougher as you go in the playoffs, and I thought our guys — the defense — played extremely well. Defensively, Dean Johnson, Reid Uptmor and Hayden Uhlenkott played outstanding. Offensively, there were a few hiccups. You can’t score every time, I guess, but we might have done things differently.”
Coming — Prairie (10-0) will play 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Kibbie Dome for the state title.
Lost Rivers (11-0), the Butte County-Mackay co-op, beat Wilder 36-6 last week.
