KAMIAH — On the Kubs’ homecoming night, the visiting Prairie boys scored every which way and won in another blowout, 71-16.
The final score last Friday night, Oct. 18, marked the fourth time in seven games Prairie has put up 70-plus — but much of the total was put up by the PHS defense and special teams.
That included the first score, on which Prairie’s Cole Martin ran back an interception.
That included the second score, on which Owen Anderson ran back a punt.
Prairie’s offense scored three times during the first quarter, on runs by Martin and Anderson as well as a pass from Cole Schlader to Derik Shears.
Kamiah’s Trent Taylor broke through with a 65-yard touchdown run, but Shears also returned a punt for a touchdown before the quarter expired.
“It was a crazy game ,” Pirates coach Ryan Hasselstrom told the Free Press.
Prairie ended up scoring 65 points during the first half, on 17 offensive plays.
The Prairie defense scored again on Anderson’s fumble return during the second quarter,
Schlader finished with 112 passing yards and three touchdowns. Martin and Anderson finished with two rushing touchdowns apiece. Martin added a touchdown catch, and Shears finished with two touchdown catches.
Coming — Prairie (7-0, 5-0 Whitepine League) is set to face Clearwater Valley (5-1, 3-1 WPL) at 7 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 25, in Cottonwood.
The Rams could overtake the Pirates in the league standings, but would need to beat Prairie and follow up with a win over Kamiah (4-3, 2-2 WPL) on Nov. 1 at CVHS. The Kubs are set to visit Lapwai (2-4, 1-3 WPL) at 7 p.m. this Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.