Last year, the Clearwater Valley football boys reversed their fortunes, taking a Whitepine League rivalry win all the way to the state quarterfinals.
Having made their first playoff appearance since 1994 last fall, the Rams will make their second on Friday night.
Though the river rivals combined for far fewer points than they did a year ago, the Rams executed a reversal almost as stunning as the one they made during the first half of a barnburner last fall.
Down 14-6 at halftime last Friday night, Nov. 1, CV held Kamiah scoreless during the second half and won 22-14.
Titus Oatman put the Kubs ahead during the second quarter, but the Rams scored two touchdowns and two conversions during the fourth quarter.
After tying the game on a conversion run by Lane Schilling immediately after a touchdown run by Tyce Pfefferkorn with about five minutes remaining, CV broke through with a touchdown run by Schilling. Pfefferkorn’s conversion run cemented the win, Schilling finished with 340 yards on 20 carries, and standout linebacker Dylan Pickering tallied 20 tackles, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Coming — Clearwater Valley (5-2) is on to play Lost Rivers (9-0) at 5:30 p.m. MT Friday night, Nov. 8 at Holt Arena.
Lost Rivers — a co-operative of Butte County and Mackay — has played two close games all season. Lost Rivers handed 2018 runner-up Oakley its only loss of the season, 20-14, on Oct. 4.
Lost Rivers beat state qualifier Raft River 36-16 on Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.