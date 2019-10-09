KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley football boys ran over Genesee 56-14 last Friday night, Oct. 4, with Lane Schilling booking 185 rushing yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns.
Tate Pfefferkorn accounted for another 356 yards and three touchdowns, the Lewiston Tribune reported, having run for 130 and thrown for 226.
Pfefferkorn and Christian Fabbi each added an interception return touchdown, according to the Tribune.
Coming — Clearwater Valley (4-0, 2-0 Whitepine League) is set to visit Potlatch at 7 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 11. CV has not had a common opponent with Potlatch (2-3, 1-1 WPL).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.