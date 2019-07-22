LEWISTON - Recruitment is under way for football officials for high school and junior high school football in Idaho's District 2. The first meeting, which is an introductory meeting for officials only, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m. at the City of Lewiston Police Training Center at 2419 16th Avenue in Lewiston.
The annual season-opening clinic, which is intended for all officials and coaches, is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. at Lewiston High School. New rules and modifications to existing rules are emphasized at the clinic.
Additional meetings for officials only will be held Aug. 13, 20 and 27 at 6 p.m. at the Police Training Center in Lewiston. Varsity games begin Friday, Aug. 30.
Officials can expect to work games seventh grade to varsity. Most games are contested on Thursday and Friday nights with occasional games on other days of the week, including Saturday. No games are played on Sundays. The season lasts through mid-November.
To register online, visit the Idaho High School Activities Association website at www.idhsaa.org and click on the Officials tab and follow the instructions for either new officials or returning officials. Registration is open from July 10 through Aug. 13 and is $45 if registration is completed by August 13. Beginning Aug. 14, the cost is $70. For information about the local District 2 association, contact commissioner Corky Fazio at bcfazio@q.com or 791-6433 or assistant commissioner Mike Tatko at mike.tatko@gmail.com or (208) 791-2332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.