Poxleitner, Bulldogs run past Parma
PARMA — A 51-0 varsity final score last Friday night, Sept. 1, marked a perfect week for the Grangeville defense — the JV squad having shut out Orofino the night before.
“I was very happy with the kids,” Bulldogs football head coach Jeff Adams said. “They came out physical. They got off the bus well, and we did some good things. It’s kind of an unconventional team we were playing, so our reads were kind of muddled up — but the kids worked through it and it helps having a pretty good football IQ. In all aspects I thought we played really well.”
Grangeville’s first points came by way of another punt blocked by Carter Mundt, which led immediately to a short touchdown run by Cooper Poxleitner on Grangeville’s first snap. Then quarterback David Goicoa found Ray Holes open behind the linebackers for an 87-yard passing score. GHS then put together a “good drive,” Adams said, which was capped by Goicoa’s short run. The Bulldogs then ran an option pitch to Poxleitner.
Starting the second half, GHS scored on a 60-yarder from Goicoa to Jaden Legarreta, followed by a short touchdown pass to Tayden Wassmuth. Poxleitner scored again on a short run — “a heck of a nice run on the option,” Adams said.
Grangeville’s reserves then scored with Terry Eich breaking free for 38 yards to close out the contest.
“We missed some extra points,” Adams said. “Ray Holes made one, and Aaron Forsmann, my tackle, got in there and kicked one straight as a string. I think it might have just landed — in the Snake River. I’m pretty sure we’ll have to drive down to Portland to pick that ball up. The kids were excited about it.”
Next, Grangeville (1-1) will host Rogers, Wash., out of Spokane — a team that may bring 60 players, which has generated talk of them arriving on two busses — to face the 18-man Bulldogs varsity.
“That’s just exactly what I want for a matchup,” Adams said.
Deary shuts out Salmon River
DEARY — The host Mustangs pushed Salmon River’s record to 0-2 for the season, winning 44-0 last Friday night, Sept. 1, when the Savages opted to fill in one of their bye weeks with a tough nonconference opponent out of the Whitepine League’s lower division.
Next, Salmon River hosts Tri-Valley on Friday night, Sept. 8.
Prairie overpowers Troy
TROY — The Prairie football boys started their 2023 season exactly how they wanted: with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Trenton Lorentz to Ben Elven.
“It was an overall great team effort both defensively and offensively,” head coach TT Cain said. “We got out of the gates early, and the defense came through with a lot of key stops.”
Shutting Troy out during the second half for a 54-16 win, the Pirates got 268 passing yards and four touchdowns from Lorentz, 250 rushing yards from Dylan Uhlenkott and two-touchdown receiving games from Elven (132 yards) and Levi Gehring (109).
Next, Prairie (1-0) visits Potlatch at 7 p.m. Sept. 8.
Driskill upends Rams’ league title hunt
MOSCOW — Logos quarterback Jack Driskill might be the toughest one in the league to stop — the heart of a pass-wacky offense known for throwing on most downs is also a capable runner. His impact showed against Clearwater Valley last Friday night, Sept. 1, when his pass broke a 20-20 tie in the Knights’ favor, and his fifth score of the evening sealed his team’s 34-20 victory over the Rams.
“I’ll tell you what, you’ve got to defend the throw 40 times a game against them,” CV head coach Allen Hutchens said. “He’s precise with his passes, and they do like to sling it. He runs the football well.”
The Rams scored on a touchdown pass from Landon Schlieper to Trebor Altman, and on runs by Bass Myers and Carson Schilling.
“We have got to get some things corrected,” Hutchens said. “We were pretty penalty-free against Notus, but I think we had four holding calls against us at Logos. We just didn’t make the plays when we had to. As a coach, it’s frustrating, but I’m proud of my guys and I have faith we’re going to get there.”
The Rams have a bye this week, and return to action Sept. 15 at Lapwai.
