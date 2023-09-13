Grangeville's Thayn Williams photo

Grangeville's Thayn Williams fought off the defense from a Rogers player and secured this catch for the Bulldogs' opening touchdown last Friday night, Sept. 8.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Williams strikes twice against massive Rogers

GRANGEVILLE — If the football Bulldogs were intimidated by the size of their opposition from Rogers last Friday night, Sept. 8 — a 1,700-student body school out of Spokane — it didn’t diminish their competitive fire. Rogers prevailed 34-18, but the Bulldogs made it three games in a row with a punt block, which led to the first of two receiving touchdowns by Thayn Williams, which established a 6-0 Grangeville lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.