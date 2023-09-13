Williams strikes twice against massive Rogers
GRANGEVILLE — If the football Bulldogs were intimidated by the size of their opposition from Rogers last Friday night, Sept. 8 — a 1,700-student body school out of Spokane — it didn’t diminish their competitive fire. Rogers prevailed 34-18, but the Bulldogs made it three games in a row with a punt block, which led to the first of two receiving touchdowns by Thayn Williams, which established a 6-0 Grangeville lead.
Rogers struck back in a flash, scoring on a quarterback run, then punishing a Bulldogs turnover for a 14-6 lead early in the second quarter. An option run by GHS ended in disaster when a Rogers player picked off the pitch and ran it down the home sideline for an insurance score.
The Bulldogs came back from that with another touchdown pass from David Goicoa to Williams with 6:38 left in the first half. It took Rogers 92 seconds to reply, with a pair of big plays marching off 68 yards for a 20-12 lead.
Rogers scored again before halftime, and again during the third quarter, before Goicoa found Klement for the Bulldogs’ third score of the night.
Next, Grangeville (1-2) visits New Plymouth for a 7 p.m. MT kickoff this Friday night, Sept. 15.
Potlatch staggers Prairie
POTLATCH — A 50-8 Loggers win last Friday night, Sept. 8, pushed the Prairie football boys to a 1-1 start and elevated Potlatch into a 2-0 tie for first place in the Whitepine League. Next, Prairie hosts Timberline at 7 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 14.
Knights beat KHS, overhaul top of the Whitepine
KAMIAH — A Logos win over the KHS football boys last Friday night, Sept. 8, cemented the visiting Knights as one of the WPL’s top contenders, as the private preps out of Moscow handed the league’s defending champions a 40-14 loss.
The Kubs (1-1) next face non-league Council at 7 p.m. MT Friday night, Sept. 15, before resuming their league slate Sept. 22 against Clearwater Valley.
With a bye week to bounce back from an 0-2 start against Notus and Logos, CV visits Lapwai this Friday night, Sept. 15, for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
