With the Idaho High School Activities Association having scheduled a full round of 1AD2 football playoffs Nov. 1, the Salmon River boys had to reschedule their regular season finale against a Long Pin Conference foe. But with a full schedule already in place, SRHS cancelled its Sept. 20 visit to Prairie. Instead, Salmon River will play league rival Tri-Valley at 7 p.m. MT that night in Riggins instead.
That Friday, Sept. 20 – Prairie’s homecoming – will instead see the Kendrick Tigers in Cottonwood for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The change clears a date – Nov. 1 – for the following playoff possibilities, which depend on Salmon River’s final place in the league standings. The Long Pin’s top team will have a bye into the quarterfinals on Nov. 8. If the Savages place second or third, they’ll play a Whitepine League 1AD2 team on Nov. 1: The higher-placed Long Pin team will face the WPL runner-up, and the lower-placed Long Pin team will face the WPL champion.
Previous seasons have seen 1AD2 playoff games played the week before the IHSAA quarterfinals, including three first-round matchups last fall. Last fall, Salmon River
In 2018, the playoffs saw a combined District I-II represented by a total of two teams: Kendrick and Deary. While every other district in the classification this year faces a first-round playoff, this year’s 1AD2 playoffs guarantee the champion out of three-team District I will reach the quarterfinals with a first-round bye. The other teams in the 40-school classification face a tougher screening before the IHSAA playoffs begin: The first round narrows the field to 14 teams and seven games, with the seven winners to advance to the Nov. 8 quarterfinals from there.
[NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect the effect of a Sept. 9 vote by Long Pin Conference directors to eliminate a Nov. 1 first-round playoff between the league's first- and fourth-place teams. This post has also been corrected in the fifth paragraph to accurately state the total number of schools (40) in the 1AD2 classification, which the Free Press previously misstated as the number of teams; not every 1AD2 school has a football team. We regret the error. -ao]
