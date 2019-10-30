COUNCIL — Salmon River’s 46-28 win last Friday night, Oct. 25, lifted the Savages into the first round of the 1AD2 state football playoffs. SRHS will play Kendrick at 7 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 1, in Lewiston. These teams have had Kamiah and Deary as common opponents; Kendrick beat both lopsidedly.
Friday’s game will be played at Bengal Field, due west of Jenifer Junior High, 1213 16th St., Lewiston.
