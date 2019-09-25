RIGGINS — The Salmon River boys got their first win of the fall, and their 68-20 victory over Tri-Valley last Friday night, Sept. 20, did extra duty.
It was Ty Medley’s first win as head coach, and it came in the Savages’ first Long Pin Conference game of the season.
Salmon River led 22-0 on a fast start from quarterback Ethan Shepherd, who threw touchdown passes of 26 yards and 29 yards to Jimmy Tucker during the first quarter.
After Shepherd ran eight yards for a touchdown and then ran in the conversion try, Tri-Valley got on the board with a 73-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Salmon River added 30 points during the second quarter, with runs by Shepherd and Justin Whitten and two more passing touchdowns, the second of which went from Ethan Shepherd to Garret Shepherd.
In total, the Savages posted 514 offensive yards including Ethan Shepherd’s 187 passing yards and 129 rushing yards. Whitten ran for 153 yards.
Coming — Salmon River
(1-2) is set to host Deary at 7 p.m. MT Friday, Sept. 27.
