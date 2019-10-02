RIGGINS — The Salmon River boys uncorked their second straight win, 56-6, as quarterback Ethan Shepherd shredded the Deary defense with both runs and passes. Shepherd found Jimmy Tucker for a 55-yard pass play to open the scoring; he went on to notch 179 passing yards, 105 rushing yards and a total of five touchdowns.
Justin Whitten ran for three touchdowns on five carries and totaled 84 rushing yards.
Late in the first quarter, a Shepherd pass to Malachi Bell made it 28-0. SRHS led 48-6 at halftime.
