Early-season football schedules have seen some changes already, with Grangeville’s opener shifting to Saturday, Aug. 27, and with Lapwai dropping out of the showcase scheduled that day in Middleton, Clearwater Valley’s opener against Glenns Ferry moves up to 2 p.m. MT and Prairie’s moves to 5 p.m. MT.
Also in Mountain Time, Salmon River hosts Lewis County at 7 p.m. Aug. 26.
