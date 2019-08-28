Grangeville is set to host Moscow this Friday night, Aug. 30, for the first Bulldogs football game of the 2019 season.
At Clearwater Valley, the Rams are set to host Timberline of Weippe, and in Kamiah, the Kubs are on to play Kendrick.
Moscow has been an annual first-week opponent for Grangeville since 2012, and the Bears have beaten the Bulldogs four times during those seven seasons: 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Grangeville prevailed 36-12 last fall, as quarterback Tescher Harris began his record-setting campaign with five touchdown passes. Harris is back to pass, but all of his top targets graduated.
Kamiah hasn’t played Kendrick during the Kubs’ modern era in Class 1AD1.
Clearwater Valley didn’t play Timberline last fall, but won the previous three meetings with the Spartans.
These opening night games are all set for 7 p.m.
