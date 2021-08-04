Grangeville Country Club's annual benefit tournament brought out Grangeville's finest golfers last Saturday, July 31, and several of the groups had long putts on the No. 9 hole come within inches of the cup. Though these ones did not fall, they did boost the club one week before the signature Walt Luman Invitational.

