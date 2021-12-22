POTLATCH — Lee Forsmann (22 points) and Lane Schumacher (15) kept the Prairie boys a step ahead of the Loggers last Friday night, Dec. 17, and the Pirates prevailed 53-49. Prairie entered the holiday break 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Whitepine League.

