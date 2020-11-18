Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

Grangeville soccer boys Aidan Acton and Emilio Barela were named to the all-Intermountain League team for their play this past season. GHS girls Talia Brown, Jordan Click, Naomi Connolley and Mia Rioux were recognized by vote of the IML coaches. The coaches noted 16 players on each side, with Daniel Walker of Bonners Ferry as the boys MVP and Sarah Hines of Coeur d’Alene Charter as the girls MVP.

