MCCALL — Though an informal practice meet, the annual Splash and Dash Jamboree cross-country meet at Ponderosa State Park in McCall draws runners from schools big and small, and the CV/K co-op team had four listed without times among the runners there Aug 21.

Jack Engledow, Zoe Hooper, Eleah Swan and Kelsee Hunt were listed in the 40s in their respective races, as Jack McManus of McCall won the boys race and Kylee Quinton of Weiser placed first among the girls.

CV/K’s regular season was scheduled to pick up Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Moose Creek Invitational, with races at 4 p.m.

