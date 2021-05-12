CAMBRIDGE — Shada Edwards, Clay Marek and Emmy Williams all posted first-place finishes during the District III high school rodeo finale last weekend, and Edwards, Marek, Molly Johnson and Luke Olsen all put up enough points this season to make the upcoming state high school rodeo finals June 5-12 in Pocatello.
Williams, of Grangeville, received a college scholarship in the amount of $1,100.
Edwards won the goat tying last Friday and the breakaway roping last Saturday, Marek and Kenzi Hansen won the team roping last Friday, and Williams won the pole bending last Sunday.
Edwards qualified for state in breakaway roping. Olsen qualified in calf roping and team roping. Johnson qualified in team roping. Marek qualified in team roping and calf roping; he also won a saddle as the year’s “all-around cowboy” which is awarded based on points accumulated in all events.
