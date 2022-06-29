Four Idaho County teens will be traveling to Winnemucca, Nev., to compete in Silver State International Rodeo, where they will represent the Idaho High School Rodeo team. This event is open to NHSRA & NJHSRA members who placed fifth through 25th in their district, state or province finals and runs June 30-July 7 this year. Locals at the event will be Shada Edwards of Kooskia, Sawyer Fisher of Stites, Molly Johnson of Cottonwood, and Clay Marek of Slate Creek.

