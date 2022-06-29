Four Idaho County teens will be traveling to Winnemucca, Nev., to compete in Silver State International Rodeo, where they will represent the Idaho High School Rodeo team. This event is open to NHSRA & NJHSRA members who placed fifth through 25th in their district, state or province finals and runs June 30-July 7 this year. Locals at the event will be Shada Edwards of Kooskia, Sawyer Fisher of Stites, Molly Johnson of Cottonwood, and Clay Marek of Slate Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.