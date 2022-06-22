Two free sports physical days are set for July 20 and Aug. 3 in Grangeville and Kooskia, respectively. No appointment is necessary. The Syringa Primary Care Clinic on 722 West North St. will have a sports physical on Wednesday, July 20, 3-6 p.m. The Syringa Kooskia Clinic on 022 North Main St. will have a sports physical on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1-5 p.m.
Physicals are free, 100% of any donation will go to the school of your choice. Loose-fitting clothes are recommended. All forms must be signed by a parent or guardian. Forms are at syringahospital.org.
