Syringa Hospital & Clinics have scheduled free sports physicals, no appointment necessary, 4-6 p.m. July 26 at the clinic in Grangeville and 1-4 p.m. Aug. 9 at the clinic in Kooskia. Forms are online at syringahospital.org.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kamiah alum gets coaching start at CVHS; Cloninger’s basketball life comes full circle
- Dorothy Arnoti, 91
- As wildfire weather heats up, 100 battle Midnight Fire
- Ranch makes way for unique lifestyle, work experiences
- Cottonwood News: Idaho’s highest population density town is…
- Tempus Fugit
- MVSD approves $13M budget for 2023-24
- Porn in library issue brought to council
- Albert (Ben) Paul, 74
- LETTER: Attend library board meeting July 20
Featured Advertiser
Bulletin
Latest News
- Public comment through July 31; $108M proposed in county road projects through state plan
- MVSD approves $13M budget for 2023-24
- B-Sides to perform Thursday
- Cottonwood City Council: Reports on flooding incident; problem with city well
- Midnight Fire holds at 179 acres
- Murphy’s path leads to Spartan Race challenge
- Hot Summer Nights set for July 21-22
- Syringa Hospital’s Westhoff awarded Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist certification
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.