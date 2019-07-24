Syringa Hospital & Clinics has scheduled free sports physicals 4-6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Grangeville clinic and 1-5 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Kooskia clinic. The physical is free; 100 percent of any donation goes directly to the school of your choice. Information is online at syringahospital.org.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spencer Warren Connolley, 23, Grangeville, Idaho, and Moab, Utah
- Washington motorcyclist in critical condition following accident with logging truck
- Cottonwood News: Hinkleman completes name signs for Greencreek
- Injury two-car crash results in power outage, field fire
- ITD advises Elk City rally attendees to use turnaround to avoid problems
- Clearwater County – Dworshak regularly listed in top 100 for bass fishing
- Forest Service law enforcement seeks information on campground vandalism
- Well down: City of Grangeville asks residents to conserve water
- TerraClear on cutting edge of field rock removal
- BLM says move will save taxpayers millions, but environmental groups bristle at decision
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Washington motorcyclist in critical condition following accident with logging truck
- Kooskia Days to take place July 25-27
- Youngs open ‘C&R Home Inspections’
- Multi-use path proponents answer council concerns; decision next month
- Summer Fest revitalizes Cottonwood celebration
- Probert returns as Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor
- Grangeville smokejumpers relive miracle of Higgins Ridge in 1961
- IDOC teams practice for emergencies at Cottonwood Butte exercise
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.