GRANGEVILLE — High-scoring Garden Valley junior Covy Kelly (28 points) had his team five ahead of the Grangeville boys during a 9-2 run midway through the third quarter Saturday, Feb. 8, when the Bulldogs called a time out. Coming out of that time out, Grangeville whipped passes from the corner to the wing to senior Kyle Frei, who had been overpowering defenders in the post all afternoon. “What we talked about, obviously, was getting the ball to Kyle in the post,” GHS coach Larson Anderson told the Free Press afterward. “Normally teams make it hard to enter it from the wing to the post, but they had been guarding below and we hadn’t been able to get it to him. We just needed to get it there faster.”
Frei scored a jump shot and on the strength of a couple of three-pointers by sophomore Miles Lefebvre, the Bulldogs carried out a 9-0 run and a 61-54 win. ““Defensively, we just tried to cover the perimeter the best we could out of our zone — and we’re getting pretty good at it,” Anderson said. “They hurt us a little bit when they drove and kicked it out, but for the most part it was solid.”
The fourth quarter began with Grangeville ahead 40-38; Garden Valley’s Corban Fields had rattled in a triple at the third quarter buzzer. The score remained tight into the final minute. After a time out with 57 seconds left and Grangeville leading 57-51, Fields sank a step-back three-pointer that added tension to the last two minutes, which included 15 Bulldogs free throw attempts.
“After their No. 21 hit that step-back shot, we just had to make free throws,” Anderson said. “We’ve been working on those 15 minutes every night and it’s starting to pay off.”
Frei finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds: the sole double-digit point total among the seven Bulldogs who scored.
