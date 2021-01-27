GRANGEVILLE — Balanced by scoring up and down the lineup, a 17-and-12 points-rebounds double-double from Caleb Frei landed the Bulldogs a 61-45 win over Orofino last Thursday, Jan. 21, at GHS. The win marked Grangeville’s second in league play and affords GHS an opportunity to overtake St. Maries for the Central Idaho League title when the Lumberjacks visit GHS this Saturday afternoon, Jan. 30. The Bulldogs played Kamiah after press time Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Frei lifts Grangeville over Orofino
- By Andrew Ottoson / Idaho County Free Press
