Reece Wimer photo

Grangeville’s Reece Wimer created a shot on this play in the paint Jan. 21 despite the foul an Orofino player gave. GHS went on to win 61-45. Wimer scored seven.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GRANGEVILLE — Balanced by scoring up and down the lineup, a 17-and-12 points-rebounds double-double from Caleb Frei landed the Bulldogs a 61-45 win over Orofino last Thursday, Jan. 21, at GHS. The win marked Grangeville’s second in league play and affords GHS an opportunity to overtake St. Maries for the Central Idaho League title when the Lumberjacks visit GHS this Saturday afternoon, Jan. 30. The Bulldogs played Kamiah after press time Tuesday, Jan. 26.

